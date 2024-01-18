Home

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: State-Wise List Of Schools, Colleges Closed On January 22

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha will be held on January 22, 2024; ahead of the Consecration Ceremony, take a look at the state-wise list of schools and colleges closed on Jan 22 so far.

New Delhi: The new year 2024 has begun with a lot of excitement and activity for India as this is the month when the beautiful Ayodhya Ram Mandir will open its gates for the world after the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha or Consecration Ceremony which will be held on January 22, 2024. Ahead of the Consecration of Ram Lalla, a half-day leave has been declared for all Central government offices, institutions and industrial establishments across the country for January 22. Not all, but quite a few states have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on January 22, 2024. Read more to see the state-wise list of educational institutions that have been closed for the Pran Pratishtha..

As mentioned earlier, many states including Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have declared a holiday for January 22, 2024 on account of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Take a look at the list of states who have declared a holiday for educational institutions so far..

Uttar Pradesh Schools Closed On January 22

The temple city of Ayodhya is in Uttar Pradesh and it only makes sense that the educational institutions in this state will remain closed on the day of the Consecration Ceremony. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has instructed that all schools and colleges across the state will be shut on January 22. ‘Dry Day’ has also been declared in UP on the day of Pran Pratishtha.

Goa Schools Closed On January 22

All government employees and schools have been given an off day on January 22 by the government of Goa, in the wake of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha.

Chhattisgarh Schools Closed On January 22

All state government schools and colleges will remain closed on January 22, 2024 on account of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir in the city of Uttar Pradesh. The chief minister of the state had made this announcement via social media.

Madhya Pradesh Schools Closed On January 22

According to various media reports, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav has declared a holiday for all schools to ‘celebrate’ January 22 like a festival. Like Uttar Pradesh, the MP CM has also declared a ‘Dry Day’ in the state on the day of consecration. The information about the dry day was shared by the Chief Minister in a post on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter).

Haryana Schools Closed On January 22

Apart from UP, MP, Chhattisgarh and Goa, schools in Haryana will also remain closed on the day of the Consecration Ceremony of Ram Lalla, i.e. January 22, 2024. The status of school holiday can further be checked by students and parents by contacting their respective schools.

