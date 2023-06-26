Home

Schools Closed Till Class 10 Amid Heavy Rainfall In Jammu And Kashmir’s Ramban District

New Delhi: All schools have been ordered shut on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district amid heavy rainfall in the area. In a statement, the district administration said schools up to Class 10 will be shut as the weather department has issued a warning for flash floods amid heavy downpours. However, teachers will attend to their duties.

“In view of heavy rains and the warning of flash floods, all schools up to the secondary level (Class 10) shall remain closed in Ramban district today (June 26). Teachers will attend to their duties,” Deputy Commissioner Ramban said, according to a report by news agency ANI.

Traffic On Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Disrupted

Vehicular traffic has been disrupted on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Mehad area of Ramban due to shooting stones and landslides since early morning. On Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) declared the onset of monsoon over Jammu and Kashmir.

A Meteorological Department (MeT) official said that from June 25 to 28, generally cloudy weather with intermittent light to moderate thunderstorms was expected in many places. Updating on the Monsoon in several states of India, IMD on Sunday said Southwest Monsoon has covered several states of India.

Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of IMD said that the monsoon would move forward in the next two days. “Southwest monsoon is active now. It has covered the whole of Maharashtra including Mumbai. Monsoon has also arrived in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and parts of Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu. It will move forward in the next 2 days and will cover other parts also,” Mohapatra said.

“5 cm maximum rainfall recorded in Delhi, rain will continue for the next 2 days. Maximum rainfall of 18 cm was recorded in the Mumbai region and even today there may be heavy to very heavy rainfall. Monsoon is active in Central India,” he added.

In Himachal Pradesh, heavy rainfall in the Mandi district led to a landslide on the Chandigarh-Manali highway near 7 Mile causing heavy traffic jams.

