Schools closed tomorrow? Check October 26 holiday for Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Telangana, UP schools

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti: Check October 26 holiday for Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh schools.

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Schools closed- Representational image

School holiday October 26: With Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti observed on Monday, October 26, 2026, parents and students across India are seeking clarity on whether educational institutions will remain open or closed. Because public holidays and administrative leave policies differ significantly across state education departments, a listed festival does not guarantee a nationwide school closure. While some state calendars mark the occasion as a holiday, neighboring regions or specific district administrations may proceed with regular class schedules. Parents are strongly advised to check official communications from their respective schools before planning for Monday.

School holiday October 26: State-wise & region-wise breakdown

Delhi & Delhi-NCR: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti is listed on official academic calendars, but operational status varies by institution; parents in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad should review direct school circulars. Read more: Will schools remain closed on Monday, October 5, 2026? State-wise updates for Delhi-NCR, UP, Bihar and Maharashtra

Haryana (Gurugram): Select school calendars have earmarked October 26 as a holiday for Valmiki Jayanti; verification with school administrations is required to confirm local adherence.

Uttar Pradesh: Schools are generally slated to function as normal unless a district magistrate or local authority issues a specific holiday notification.

Bihar & Jharkhand: Regular classes are expected to resume; no statewide closure order has been mandated for the date.

Punjab: Operational status relies on specific state department notifications and individual administrative decisions.

West Bengal & Other States: Institutions follow their specific state-approved annual academic calendars; parents should consult school management for local directives.

Essential Advisory for Parents & Guardians

Given that private boards (such as CBSE, ICSE and IB institutions) retain autonomy over local calendar adjustments, school authorities strongly recommend checking direct communications such as official WhatsApp groups, SMS alerts or school app notices, before sending children to school on Monday morning.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Are all schools in India closed on October 26, 2026?

A: No. School closures depend on state government declarations and local district orders.

Q2: Which regions have declared a holiday for Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti?

A: Delhi, Haryana (including Gurugram), Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh list October 26 as an official school holiday.

Q3: Will schools be open in UP, Bihar and Jharkhand on Monday?

A: Yes, schools in these states are generally expected to function normally unless a specific local district order is issued.

Q4: How can parents confirm school status in Delhi-NCR?

A: Parents should check direct SMS alerts, WhatsApp groups, or school app notices, as private school calendars may vary.