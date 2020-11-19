School Reopening News: The state government of Gujarat on Thursday announced that the schools and colleges in the state will not reopen from November 23 as it was the earlier plan. Issuing an order, the state government said that the decision was taken after taking the rising cases of coronavirus into consideration. Also Read - Delhi Records 7546 Cases in 24 Hours, Kejriwal Urges Political Parties to Help People Hit by COVID | Key Points

Earlier, the government had decided to reopen schools and colleges from November 23. Also Read - 60,000 Daily RT-PCR Tests, 500 Beds With Oxygen, 80% Reserved ICUs: How Delhi Gears to Fight COVID-19

Schools, colleges in Gujarat not to reopen from November 23 due to the current COVID-19 situation: State government Also Read - Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda Tests Positive For COVID-19 — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2020

The development comes as the state on Thursday registered 1,340 fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 1,92,982. On the other hand, more than 1,100 patients recovered from the infection.

The state’s health department said that the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 3,830 as seven more patients succumbed to the infection during the same period. Also, 1,113 patients recovered during the day and discharged from hospitals.

Among the fresh fatalities, three patients died in Ahmedabad, two in Surat and one each in Gandhinagar and Vadodara in the last 24 hours.

As many as 246 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Ahmedabad followed by 239 in Surat, 149 in Vadodara, 137 in Rajkot, 80 in Gandhinagar, 53 in Mehsana and 52 in Banaskantha, among other districts.