New Delhi: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, the West Bengal government on Tuesday decided to keep schools and colleges closed till July 31. An announcement to this effect was made by West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee. Also Read - Unlock 1: Punjab Allows Hotels, Restaurants, Marriage Halls to Reopen at 50% Capacity

“All schools and colleges in the state to remain closed till July 31,” Partha Chatterjee said. Also Read - Patanjali OrderMe: How to Order Coronil Kit Through This App, When Will it be Available in Market?

Giving further details, Partha Chatterjee said all state-run and state-aided schools, colleges and universities will now remain closed till July 31 across the state. Also Read - Americans Surviving COVID-19 Pandemic With Resilience And Not Loneliness, Reveals Survey

The closing date has been extended from earlier June 30. Moreover, the decision to suspend day-to-day academic activities in colleges and universities until then was taken by the Education Department, based on certain recommendations.

The education minister said that there will be no change in the functioning of these institutions. “It is just that the regular classes will now remain suspended till July 31, instead of June 30,” he added.

The move from the state is taken at a time when 14 people died of coronavirus in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s total death toll to 569. Over 413 fresh cases have been reported in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 14,358.

Of the 14 deaths, seven were from Kolkata, three each from Howrah and North 24 Parganas, and one from Hooghly.

Of the total cases, Kolkata registered the maximum number of cases at 81. With the fresh infections, the total number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 5,102.