Schools And Colleges Ordered Shut In 5 Karnataka Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

Holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges in Karnataka's Mangaluru, Mulki, Ullal, Moodbidri and Bantwal districts amid heavy rainfall.

New Delhi: All schools and colleges have been ordered shut across five districts in Karnataka amid heavy rainfall. Holiday has been declared for the educational institutions in Mangaluru, Mulki, Ullal, Moodbidri and Bantwal districts as major waterlogging was reported in the areas.

“Due to excessive rain in the region, the holiday has been announced by the District authority in all schools and colleges in Mangaluru, Mulki, Ullal, Moodbidri and Bantwal,” Dakshina Kannada DC Mulai Mugilan said in a statement, according to news agency ANI.

Karnataka | Due to excessive rain in the region, holiday has been announced by the District authority in all schools and colleges in Mangaluru, Mulki, Ullal, Moodbidri and Bantwal: Dakshina Kannada DC Mulai Mugilan — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023

IMD Issues Orange Alert

Heavy rains in Mangaluru submerged several low-lying areas including the busy Pumpwell Road in the city causing serious traffic congestion on Monday. The floodwater beneath the Pumpwell flyover has reached knee-height, blocking the main route towards Mangaluru. Some vehicles got stuck in the water.

Buses and other vehicles travelling from Mangaluru city area towards Talapady, Tokkottu, and B C Road have been stranded due to the incessant rains.

Traffic police have been deployed in waterlogged areas and vehicles are being redirected to alternative routes. Heavy rainfall has also led to waterlogging and traffic snarls at Kottara Chowki junction. The junctions at Pumpwell and Kottara Chowki face flooding and waterlogging issues every year.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains for the next five days, with an orange alert in effect in Dakshina Kannada district till July 7.

In the adjoining state of Kerala, red alert has been issued for two districts while orange alerts have been marked for all other districts in the state.

