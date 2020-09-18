New Delhi: States and UTs like Delhi, Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh are all set to resume classes for students of class IX to XII, as per guidelines issued by Union Health Ministry. However, with cases continuing to rise every single day, normal classes won’t be same anymore as schools and educational institutions across the country are taking several precautions for the safety of students. Also Read - COVID-19: With Spike of Over 96,000 Cases, India's Tally Crosses 52-Lakh Mark, Deaths Near 85K

Speaking to a leading portal, Alka Kapur, principal of Modern Public School at Shalimar Bagh in Delhi, asserted that the students will be allowed only with the consent of their guardians. Keeping 'do gaj ki doori' (social distancing) in mind, the class size will be 15. Besides, dispensers have been installed at all the prominent places in the school for proper sanitisation.

However, Kapur noted that the schools is yet to announce a particular date for the resumption of classes.

Last week, the Arvind Kejrwal-led government in the national capital issued a notification and said that students of classes 9 to 12 can visit their schools, in areas outside containment zones, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers.

“All schools to continue to remain closed till September 30. Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside containment zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subjected to the written consent of their parents/guardians and will be permitted with effect from September 21 for which, SOP will be issued by the Health Ministry to be followed by the schools”, the Delhi Government had said.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Print, an official from UP’s Lucknow Public School said that only 50 per cent students and those from Classes 9 to 12 will be allowed to come. Students without face masks will not be permitted inside the school premises. Besides, they will be asked not to commute in public transports. Till now, the school has decided to resume the classes for just 3 hours.

“We will definitely need parents’ concern before calling students back to school, but we have not thought about the plan yet. Right now, we are busy with half-yearly exams and studies are going on pretty well with online classes,” the Print quoted, Ashok Pandey, director at Ahlcon Group of Schools in Delhi as saying.

Notably, the resumption of classes comes at a time when the several parts of the country is reportedly witnessing a second wave of COVID-19. With 96,424 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India’s tally of confirmed coronavirus infection crossed 52-lakh mark, while the death toll inched towards 85,000 as 1,174 people succumbed to the infectious disease.

Of the total 52,14,678 cases, 10,17,754 are active, while around 41,12,552 have recovered from the novel coronavirus.