School Reopening News: The state government of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday said that the school and colleges in the state from November 2. Issuing an order, the state government said that schools for classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 will commence from Nov 2 and classes 6, 7 and 8 will start from November 23.

In the circular, the state government also added that the classes will be held for half-day only and will be conducted on alternative days during the week.

"Schools & Colleges will be opened in the state from 2nd November. Classes for 9, 10, 11 & 12 will commence from 2nd Nov. Classes for 6, 7 & 8 will start from 23rd November. Classes will be held for half-day only & on alternate days only", the circular from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office said.

The development comes after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs last week in its Unlock guidelines stated that the schools and colleges across the country can be opened in graded manner. However, the Centre allowed the states to assess the corona situation in their respective regions before taking any decision on reopening of schools and colleges.

Notably, the schools in Andhra Pradesh have been closed since March after the Central government announced lockdown in the country.

The Andhra government had earlier planned to reopen the schools from October 5, but due to the increase in the coronavirus cases in the country, the government had decided to postpone the idea.

As per updates, the coronavirus cases in the state crossed 8.14 lakh. The overall recoveries increased to 7,81,509 as 3,609 more patients got cured in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Wednesday.

West Godavari added the highest 492 fresh cases in 24 hours, followed by Krishna 457, Guntur 421 and East Godavari 417. Chittoor district reported 315 new cases, Kadapa 193, Anantapuramu 192 and Visakhapatnam 114.Five other districts reported less than 100 cases each, with Kurnool having the lowest 32.