New Delhi: With coronavirus cases going down in the state, the Assam government on Monday decided to withdraw all academic restrictions from educational institutions from elementary school to university levels from January 1 in Assam. An announcement to this effect was made by Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He said that the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state has improved considerably with currently a very low positivity rate following which it has been decided to lift the restrictions.

He further added that the staggered system of attendance of different classes will be withdrawn with regular classes at all levels resuming from the start of the new year.

However, the wearing of masks, use of sanitisers and social distancing will continue to remain in place. In the days to come, the Education department will issue a fresh Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in this regard.

Educational institutions in Assam were closed since March 20 and staggered classes were held from September one though elementary schools remained closed.

The minister had recently announced that elementary classes will begin from January one while hostels of colleges and universities and for residential students of Classes 10 and 12 will start from December 15.

The number of cases has come down considerably and Kamrup Metropolitan district which had the highest number of cases is also reporting an average of 20 to 40 positive cases daily and most of the patients are air travellers, he said.

The health department will continue to monitor the situation and if there is a spike in cases, action will be taken accordingly. Assam has so far reported a total of 2,14,657 positive cases with 1002 deaths due to the virus.

(With inputs from PTI)