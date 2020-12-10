School Reopening News: Schools and colleges in Odisha are likely to reopen in a phased manner from January next year. An announcement to this effect was made by School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Thursday. Also Read - From Quarantine to Pandemic, Here Are 10 New Words We Learnt in 2020 Courtesy COVID-19

According to the minister, the schools would reopen for holding classes for 10 and 12 students in January next year to facilitate those appearing for the board examinations. Except festival holidays, classes will be held on Saturday and Sundays as well.

However, the decision on reopening of classes for other students will be taken after consultations. Moreover, the department is planning to conduct physical classes for at least 100 days before the conduct of examinations.

State Higher Education Department Secretary Saswat Mishra on Thursday said that the department has now issued a fresh clarification that in educational institutions where physical mode of teaching has been completed, they can go ahead with conducting examinations.

Earlier the Higher Education Department had written to Universities and Colleges not to conduct examinations till the physical mode of teaching is resumed in their respective educational institutions.