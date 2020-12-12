New Delhi: Colleges in Uttarakhand, which have been closed since March due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, are all set to reopen from December 15, Tuesday. The students can go to their institute, subject to the written consent of their parents/guardians. Besides, students will need to get RT-PCR tests done before entering the premises. Also Read - Did You Know Top 10 Questions People in India Asked Google in 2020?

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday. A committee chaired by the chief secretary had already submitted its report to the government on opening institutions of higher education in the state which got the Cabinet's nod. RT-PCR tests and letters of permission from parents are mandatory for students.

How classes will resume?

Colleges will be opened with 50 per cent capacity and the students pursuing courses that have practical subjects can be called for classes in the first phase.

Six feet distance will be mandatory in classes between students and the movement of outsiders in college premises will be banned.

Theory studies will be done online. The order issued by the government maintains that classes can only be held for the students in either the first or the last semester.

In order to control the number of students, colleges will increase the number of sections, conduct offline classes on alternate days, or conduct classes in multiple shifts.

Any person showing symptoms of coronavirus will be sent back immediately.

Action will be taken against the principal, teachers, staff and students of the college who do not follow the guidelines for opening the college under the sections of the epidemic act.

The government has made it clear that the principal, management committee and vice-chancellor will be authorised to take the final decision in view of the circumstances of colleges and universities for starting offline studies.

There are about 29 government and private Universities in the state, and the number of students in colleges is more than 5 lakhs.