New Delhi: With schools opening across the country after yearlong closure due to the Covid pandemic, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday reviewed the status of the institutes and directed all the officials to provide safe environment to the students, teachers and non-teaching staffs. Pradhan also took stock of the roadmap for vaccinating all teaching & non-teaching staff in schools by September.

"The government of India is prioritising vaccination of teaching & non-teaching staff in schools across India to ensure a safe environment for the reopening of schools," the Education Ministry said.

Owing to the dip in the covid cases in the country, many state governments have allowed reopening of schools in the respective states from September 1 onwards. The states have ensured that they will take proper safety measures to reopen schools and will follow all the SOPs issued by the central government for reopening of schools.

List of states which have decided to reopen schools from tomorrow are given below: