New Delhi: With schools opening across the country after yearlong closure due to the Covid pandemic, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday reviewed the status of the institutes and directed all the officials to provide safe environment to the students, teachers and non-teaching staffs. Pradhan also took stock of the roadmap for vaccinating all teaching & non-teaching staff in schools by September.Also Read - Delhi Schools Reopen Today for Classes 9 to 12 After Prolonged Closure; Here's a List of the Guidelines Issued by DDMA
“The government of India is prioritising vaccination of teaching & non-teaching staff in schools across India to ensure a safe environment for the reopening of schools,” the Education Ministry said. Also Read - School Reopening News: Govt Can Take Calculated Risk, IMA President Dr JA Jayalal Makes BIG Statement on Reopening Schools
Owing to the dip in the covid cases in the country, many state governments have allowed reopening of schools in the respective states from September 1 onwards. The states have ensured that they will take proper safety measures to reopen schools and will follow all the SOPs issued by the central government for reopening of schools. Also Read - NTA NEET-UG 2021 BIG Update: Admit Card Expected Soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Medical Entrance Exam Likely to be Held as Scheduled
List of states which have decided to reopen schools from tomorrow are given below:
- Delhi: The schools in the state will reopen from September 1 for classes 9 to 12 in staggered mode. The state government has allowed 50 percent capacity per classroom.
- Tamil Nadu: Schools, colleges and polytechnics is Tamil Nadu will reopen from September 1 onwards. Classes 9 to 12 will reopen tomorrow by following all necessary precautions.
- Madhya Pradesh: MP government will also reopen the schools in the state from September 1 for classes 6 to 12. The schools will reopen with 50 percent capacity. The classes for standard 9 to 12 were being held twice a week.
- Rajasthan: The state government will reopen private and government schools for classes 9 to 12 from tomorrow onwards. The schools will have to keep separate timings for arrival and departure of students of different classes so that there is no gathering of all the students at the same time.
- Tripura: Tripura government has decided to reopen schools for students of classes 6 to 12, along with other higher educational institutions from September 1 onwards.
- Telangana: Schools in the state will reopen from September 1. Along with the schools, physical classes in all educational institutes including colleges and coaching centre will also resume from tomorrow onwards.