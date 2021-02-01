School Reopening News: With the coronavirus cases declining, the Rajasthan government on Monday allowed the schools for classes 6-8 to reopen from February 8. Issuing an order, the state government said the classes from 1-5 will remain closed till further orders. Also Read - With COVID Guidelines in Place, Rashtrapati Bhavan to Reopen For Public Viewing From Feb 6

“All the government and private schools have been permitted to reopen for regular class studies for classes 9 to 12. Classes for 6 to 8 permitted to reopen from February 8. Classes 1st to 5th to remain closed till further orders,” the Rajasthan government said. Also Read - Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman Reads Out Union Budget Speech in Lok Sabha From Tablet

Issuing unlock guidelines, the state government said the cinema halls/theatres/multiplexes with up to 50% seating capacity, exhibition halls (up to 50% capacity with a ceiling of 200 people) and swimming pools allowed to reopen from February 8 outside containment zones. Also Read - Two More Coronavirus Vaccines in India Soon: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Her Budget 2021 Speech

The decision was taken in view of the decreasing Covid-19 cases in the state. The state government also announced that 200 people will now be allowed to attend social events in accordance with Covid-19 preventive protocols.

Earlier, the state government had announced the resumption of classes for final year students in colleges and universities, and students of standard 9 to 12 from 18 January. Coaching centres and government training institutes were also directed to reopen.

The development comes at a time when the state with 194 fresh recoveries, recorded a total number of recoveries at 3,12,564. The active number of cases stands at 2,161 till now.