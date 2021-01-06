School Reopening News: Along with other states, the Punjab government on Wednesday decided to reopen schools in the state from Thursday with coronavirus guidelines in place. Issuing the order, the state government said that the timings of schools will be from 10 AM to 3 PM and students only from class V to XII will be allowed to attend physical classes in the schools. Also Read - As Coronavirus Cases go Down, These States Plan to Relax Night Curfews After New Year | Complete List Here

"The state government has decided to reopen all government, semi-government and private schools from January 7 onwards. Timings of schools will be from 10 AM to 3 PM and students only from class V to XII will be allowed to attend physical classes in the schools," the Punjab government stated in the order.

Giving further details, Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said after repeated requests from parents, the state government has decided to allow physical classes for students of clases 5 to 8 from January 7.

The order regarding reopening of school has been issued to all school following the approval from Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Notably, the schools have been asked to maintain maximum safety and to follow all protocols as laid out by the Government in the various SOPs issued.