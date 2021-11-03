New Delhi: A day after the national capital and southern states Tamil Nadu and Kerala reopened schools for children, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday reviewed the vaccination status of teachers across the country and resumption of schools. He also stressed on restoring normalcy in educational institutions in view of rapid inoculations in the county. After a prolonged closure due to the Covid pandemic, at least 22 states and Union Territories have recently reopened schools for all students while over 92 per cent of the teaching personnel in India have already been vaccinated, said the ministry.Also Read - Ravi Ashwin For Mohammed Shami or Shardul Thakur? Sunil Gavaskar Suggests Changes in Team India's Playing 11 vs Afghanistan in T20 World Cup 2021

According to data shared by the ministry, while over 92 percent of teaching personnel have been vaccinated across the country, the Centre-run institutes have recorded 96 per cent vaccination among their teaching employees. At least 86 per cent of non-teaching personnel of educational institutions have also been vaccinated, it showed.

Taking to Twitter, Pradhan wrote, "Reviewed the vaccination progress of teaching and non-teaching personnel of schools, institutions and skill centres associated with the education and skilling ecosystem. With rapid vaccination at-scale in the country, we are looking at a future with restored normalcy and vibrancy in our schools and other educational and skilling institutions."

Schools were closed across the country in March last year ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. While several states began partially reopening schools for senior classes in October last year, they again had to be closed due to the aggressive second wave of COVID-19 in April this year. It’s only over the last four months that states have begun reopening schools.

The states which have reopened schools for all classes include Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan, among others.

Six states and UTs, including Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Arunachal, Goa, and Puducherry, have reopened schools for classes nine to 12. Six states and UTs, including Ladakh, Gujarat, Punjab, Nagaland and Jharkhand, have reopened schools for students enrolled in classes six to 12.

According to the ministry’s data, only West Bengal and Manipur are yet to reopen schools. While West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee last week announced that schools will reopen for classes 9 to 12 from November 16, Manipur is yet to take a call on the matter.