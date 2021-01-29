New Delhi: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Friday announced that the schools in Delhi for classes 9 and 11 will reopen from February 5. He also announced that the colleges, diploma institutions in Delhi will reopen from February 5 as well. Also Read - Blast Near Israel Embassy in Delhi: States, Airports on Alert; Jaishankar, Doval Speak to Israeli Counterparts

Issuing guidelines, the Delhi government said that the conditions would be similar to the ones announced when schools reopened for students of classes 10 and 12 on January 18.

Giving further details, Sisodia said the students will attend classes only with the consent of parents, physical attendance will not be compulsory and all schools and colleges will be expected to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

“Schools for classes 9 and 11 students, as well as colleges and degree diploma institutions will reopen in Delhi from February 5, following COVID protocols. The students will attend classes in a staggered manner and with the permission of parents,” Sisodia said.

The development comes as the schools were closed in March last year ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, the Delhi government allowed all schools in the national capital to reopen for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18 in view of board exams.

Giving further information, Sisodia said that the records of children coming to school will be maintained and the same should not be used for attendance purposes as sending a child to school is completely optional for parents.

Notably, this will be the first time in 10 months that students in the national capital will return to their campuses. Students have been attending classes online.