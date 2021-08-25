School Reopening News: After being shut since March 2020, the schools in Haryana will reopen from September 1 for students of Class 4 and Class 5. The Haryana government has made the announcement. As per latest updates, the offline classes will be held with strict adherence to all protocols issued by the department.Also Read - School Reopening News: Here's What DDMA Panel Said About Reopening Delhi Schools

Giving further details, State Education Minister Kanwar Pal said that the students will be allowed to attend school with prior permission from their parents. He said the protocols will be followed as per the recommendations of the Central government.

It must be noted that the offline classes have already been resumed in the state for students of Classes 9-12 from July 16 and for Classes 6-8 from July 23.

The development comes at a time when Haryana on Tuesday reported one COVID-19 death and 18 fresh cases, taking the state’s infection count to 7,70,380. So far, 9,669 have died from the infection in the state.

According to the bulletin, the fresh death was reported from Bhiwani district. Seven cases surfaced in Gurgaon and three in Fatehabad district. The total active cases in the state are 664.