School Reopening Latest News: As the summer vacation came to an end in the state, the Haryana government on Wednesday issued a notification saying the schools in the state will reopen from July 27.

Issuing the order, the state's Education Department said that the colleges and universities in the state will remain closed till July-end.

The summer vacation in the state was extended from July 1 to July 26.

Earlier this month, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal had said that the schools in the state would reopen in July in a phased manner.

He had also said that the state government would take feedback from stakeholders, including parents, teachers and experts, on whether to conduct classes in two shifts to maintain social distancing.

Notably, the educational institutions in Haryana have been shut after the central government imposed COVID-19 lockdown in March.

He had also said that demo classes will be run in a few schools to find out how social distancing in the classrooms can be ensured.

The schools are reopening in the state at a time when the coronavirus cases have gone up to 14,548 with 338 fresh cases being reported in the past 24 hours.

As per updates, Faridabad and Gurgaon – the two major cities of the state — till now have reported 91 and 77 coronavirus-related fatalities, respectively. Both the districts account for over 9,000 infections in the state.

The state health department said that there are 4,340 active cases in the state. As many as 9,972 people have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.