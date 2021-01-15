School Reopening News: Looking at the declining cases of coronavirus in the state, the Himachal Pradesh government on Friday decided to partially reopen schools from February 1. Issuing an order, the state government said the COVID guidelines will be strictly followed by students and teachers in the school. The state government has also made social distancing and wearing face mask mandatory for students. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: No Extra Fare Charged From Passengers Despite COVID-19, Says Railways

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that classes 5 and 8-12 in schools in the plains that have summer vacations will open from February 1, while those in the hilly areas having longer winter vacations will start February 15.

He further added that the industrial training institutes, and polytechnic and engineering colleges will also open from February 1.

Notably, the decision to reopen these institutions was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur after reviewing the current coronavirus situation in the state.

Part of the guidelines, the management of these institutions will ensure strict use of face masks, social distancing and use of sanitisers in their premises.

(With inputs from PTI)