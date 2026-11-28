Schools in Maharashtra warned of strict action for barring ST students from exams over pending fee reimbursement, scholarship dues

Maharashtra has warned schools and educational institutions of administrative action for barring Scheduled Tribe students from exams or withholding documents over pending fee reimbursement dues.

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Schools in Maharashtra warned of strict action for barring ST students from exams over pending fee reimbursement, scholarship dues | image: x

Maharashtra Warns Schools Of Action For Barring ST Students: Schools and educational institutions across Maharashtra have been warned of administrative action if they stop Scheduled Tribe (ST) students from appearing in exams or withhold their documents if their scholarship and fee reimbursement dues are pending. The Maharashtra government stated that it will hold school heads responsible for such violations and they cannot penalise students for delays in the disbursement of funds by the state.

Maharashtra bars schools from denying ST students exam access

The state school education department has issued a circular in which it prohibited schools from denying students belonging to Schedule Tribe appear in the entrance or state board or any other exam over their pending scholarship or fee reimbursement claims.

Notably, the orders were issued by the state education department in the wake of complaints that schools have been demanding fees despite students’ eligibility for government reimbursement. Some cases have surfaced in which students have been barred from appearing in exams or had their academic documents withheld by the schools due to non-payment of fees.

Delays in scholarship payments lead to complaints of harassment

It is to be noted that the Maharashtra government provides scholarships to Scheduled Tribe (ST) students in order to assist them in pursuing higher education. However, parents of these students have complained that delays in the release of scholarship funds have led to harassment.

As per the circular, educational institutions cannot stop students from appearing in exams, restrict them from submitting exam forms, issuing hall tickets or participating in academic processes.

“The schools have been prohibited from withholding Leaving Certificates, mark sheets, bonafide certificates, result sheets or any other academic documents because scholarship or fee reimbursement payments have not been received,” the circular said.

The state government further directed institutions not to demand advance fee payments from students eligible for reimbursement under the government schemes.

Institutional heads directly accountable

The education department makes institutional heads directly responsible for such violations. “If an institution is found preventing students from appearing for examinations, withholding their academic documents or taking any other action that causes academic loss, its head will be held responsible and appropriate administrative action will be initiated under the applicable acts, rules and government resolutions,” the circular read.

It is to be noted that the directive applies to all educational institutions under the school education department, including government schools, schools run by local self-government bodies and self-financed institutions.

All education officers and divisional deputy directors have been instructed to ensure the circular reaches all educational institutions and is implemented strictly.