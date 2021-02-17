Aizawl: With coronavirus cases declining, the schools in Mizoram will reopen for students of class 9 and 11 from February 22, the state government has issued guidelines along with an order regarding the same. The order from the state government stated that all students will have to undergo thermal screening before entering their schools. Also Read - Gujarat Schools For Classes 6-8 to Reopen From Feb 18 | Mask, COVID Guidelines Must For All

In the order, the state government also stated that students of class 9 and 11 will also be allowed to stay in hostels with effect from February 22 provided that they produce a COVID-19 negative test report conducted within 96-hours before entering the hostel.

Notably, the students of class 10 and 12 are already attending schools from January 22 and the schools have been closed in Mizoram since March last year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) prepared by the School Education Department will be strictly followed.

School Education department director James Lalrinchhana said that regular classes for students of lower classes will likely to start from March depending on the COVID-19 situation.

The COVID-19 curve in the state has shown a declining trend and the state at present has 18 active coronavirus cases.