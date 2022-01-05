Nagpur: Taking preventive measures to tackle the rising coronavirus cases in the state, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced the closure of the schools for classes 1 to 8 till January 31. Giving details, Nagpur guardian minister Nitin Raut said the state government has imposed fresh restrictions. All schools in Nagpur city from class 1 to 8 will be closed till January 31, the minister said in the new guidelines.Also Read - AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022: Apply For Professor, Other Posts on aiimsjodhpur.edu.in Before This Date

The decision to close the schools was made during a review meeting with the local administration. The minister further added that RT-PCR test will be made mandatory in government and private offices from January 6 in Nagpur district.

Only those returning with negative results will be allowed to attend offices. Earlier today, Nagpur reported 404 new coronavirus cases, up from 196 a day ago. Notably, there are now 1,076 active cases in the district.

Maharashtra COVID tally: On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 18,466 new cases of coronavirus, around 52 per cent or 6,303 cases more than the previous day’s tally, and 20 fatalities, the state health department said.

With these new additions, Maharashtra’s overall COVID-19 tally rose to 67,30,494 and the death toll to 1,41,573, it added. Maharashtra recorded 75 new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the count of such cases to 653 so far. Of the 75 Omicron cases, 40 cases were reported from Mumbai, nine from Thane city, eight from Pune, five from Panvel, three each from Kolhapur and Nagpur, two from Pimpri-Chinchwad, and one each from Bhiwandi Nizampur, Ulhasnagar, Satara, Amravati, and Navi Mumbai.

Earlier on Sunday, Maharashtra had reported 12,160 new cases of coronavirus. With 20 fresh deaths, the case fatality rate in Maharashtra now stands at 2.1 per cent, the department said in a bulletin. A total of 4,558 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries so far in Maharashtra to 65,18,916, it said.