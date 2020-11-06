School Reopening News: Looking at the rising coronavirus cases in the state, the Odisha government on Friday decided to keep the schools closed till December 31. However, it said the online classes can continue as before. Also Read - OJEE 2020 Results Declared Just Now: Check Your Score, Topper List Here

Issuing a fresh order, the state government said that the conduct of exams, evaluation and administrative activities are permitted in the state. "Teaching/non-teaching staff may be called to schools for online teaching/telecounselling outside the containment zones," the order stated.

The move was taken as the state was apprehensive that a possible second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic may hit the country mid- December.

Giving further details, Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the state had earlier decided to resume school activities for students of classes 9 to 12 in November, but fears of a possible second wave of infections made the government reconsider its plan.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has recently cautioned about a possible second wave, and the department, going by his advice, has decided not to put students’ health and wellbeing at risk, he said.

Dash said the department had already worked out a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for reopening the schools, but the pandemic situation does not favour campus activities.

The minister said that any further decision on the matter would be taken after consultations with collectors and district education officers.

The state government, as part its Unlock 6.0 guidelines, had said schools would be allowed to resume activities after November 15 for students of Classes 9 to 12, in a graded manner.

The move to reverse the decision came after it was found that hundreds of students and teachers in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, where classes for senior school students began on November 2, have contracted the viral disease.

(With inputs from PTI)