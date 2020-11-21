New Delhi: In view of the rising coronavirus cases, schools will remain closed in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city till January 3, while those in rural areas of the district will reopen on November 23. Meanwhile, schools in Pune city will also remain closed for now and will not reopen from November 23 as decided earlier, an official announced on Saturday. Also Read - Maharashtra Shocker: Three-Year-Old Gangraped by 2 Minor Boys, Case Registered Under POCSO Act

Speaking at a press conference here, district collector Sunil Chavan said schools in Aurangabad city will be open only for teachers, while a decision will be taken for schools in Pune city after December 13.

"Over 800 schools and junior colleges in rural parts of the district will reopen from November 23, as there are problems in conducting online classes in these areas and the spread of coronavirus is also less in these parts," the collector said.

More than 11,000 teachers and non-teaching staff have undergone COVID-19 tests in the Aurangabad district and the majority of them who tested positive for the infection was from the city limits, the official said.

Municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pande said schools in Aurangabad city will remain closed for students till January 3, while teachers will have access to the premises.

In other districts of Maharashtra too, reopening of schools and junior colleges has been postponed to avoid a further spread of the viral disease.

Schools will reopen in Osmanabad from November 23, district collector Kaustubh Divegaonkar stated in a release. However, residential schools will remain closed in the district, he said, adding that if such institutions wish to operate, they will have to keep their hostels shut.

At the same time, the decision on reopening schools in Pimpri Chinchwad has been postponed till November 30.

As on Saturday evening, Maharashtra reported 5,760 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 17,74,455. A total of 62 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours pushing the death toll to 46,573.