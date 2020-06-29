School Reopening News: As the coronavirus cases continued to rise in the country and many states have this week extended lockdown in the wake of the pandemic, private and government schools in a number states will remain closed till July 31. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till July 31, Complete Shutdown to Continue in Chennai, Madurai Till July 5

Even before extending the lockdown, many states have already announced that they will take decision on reopening of schools only after July 31.

Madhya Pradesh

All government and private schools in Madhya Pradesh will remain closed till July 31, the state government on Monday said in a notification.

Last week, the state government had said that it will take a decision on reopening of schools after July 31.

Taking to Twitter, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that the exams will be held once again for students who could not write their class 12th examinations due to any reason.

“The review regarding the reopening of schools to be done on 31st July. Exams to be held once again for students who could not write their class 12th examinations due to any reason,” Chouhan added.

Talking about exams of students belonging to UG Courses, the chief minister had said that first and second-year students of undergraduate courses and second-semester students of postgraduate courses will be promoted to the next year or semester on the basis of previous year’s/semester’s performance or internal assessment.

Delhi

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia earlier said that the schools in the national capital will remain closed till July 31 in view of the COVID-19 situation.

Schools in Delhi were closed in mid-March due to coronavirus outbreak when the Central government announced a nationwide lockdown on March 24.

“Reopening schools is not merely a technical work, rather, it is a creative work that would give schools a new and bigger role. Schools will continue to be closed in Delhi till July 31,” Sisodia had said.

He had made the announcement after reviewing the situation in Delhi and after meeting officials of the Directorate of Education (DoE) on how to reopen schools.

Delhi on Monday reported 2084 new COVID-19 positive cases and 57 deaths. Total number of cases stands at 85161 including 26246 active cases, 56235 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 2680 deaths.

West Bengal

Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, the West Bengal government last week decided to keep schools and colleges closed till July 31. Announcing the details, West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said all schools and colleges in the state will remain closed till July 31.

The education minister also said that there will be no change in the functioning of these institutions. “It is just that the regular classes will now remain suspended till July 31, instead of June 30,” he added.

The state government on June 24 also extended lockdown in the state till July 31. Issuing an order, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee restricted train and metro services in the state till July-end.

The decision to extend the lockdown was taken during an all-party meeting called by Banerjee to review the coronavirus situation in the state.