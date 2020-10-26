School Reopening News: Going in line with the Centre’s unlock guidelines, a number of states have planned to open schools from November. Making the announcement, the Uttarkhand government on Monday said that a total of 3,791 senior secondary schools will reopen in the state for Class 10 and 12 students from November 2. Also Read - This State Shuts Reopened Schools to Observe 'COVID-19 no Tolerance Fortnight' | Read Details

Issuing a notification, the state government, however, said that students will only be allowed to attend classes after written permission from parents is received.

Giving guidelines, the state government said that the safety measures must be followed by educational institutes to check the spread of COVID-19.

The state government in the guidelines made it clear that students will be taught in the school premises and no homework will be given or revision work would continue through the online medium.

“The government has taken into account all aspects of COVID-19 precautions in the SOP issued for opening the school. From November 2, classes for 10th and 12th standards will start, but the students will be allowed to enter the schools only after written permission from parents,” Arvind Pandey, Education Minister, said.

According to the education minister, due to the changed circumstances amid the pandemic, the teaching format within the classrooms has also been changed in the SOP.

“Students will gradually be brought into the mainstream after classes resume. Over the next two-three weeks, online studies and other educational activities will be reviewed. Students will get used to school life again,” R Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary – Education Department, said.

(With inputs from ANI)