West Bengal School Reopening News Today: As per the earlier announcement from the state government, the schools in West Bengal for classes 8 to 12 will reopen from February 3. As per the updates, the practical and theoretical classes will begin for students who are set to appear for the board exams this year. However, the teaching and non-teaching staff can meanwhile go back to schools from February 2 onwards.Also Read - Manager of India's Winter Olympics Contingent Tests COVID Positive Upon Arrival in Beijing

The state government had earlier said that the hostels are allowed to reopen but the concerned schools will have to take the decision of whether or not to reopen hostels. Also Read - Mamata Extends Support to Akhilesh For Assembly Polls, Says Will Contest From UP in 2024 For Lok Sabha

Issuing guidelines, the West Bengal board said that the no authority can force students to stay in hostel rooms. Also Read - Accelerate Second Dose Vaccination Coverage Among Teens: Centre to States | 5 Points

And not just the schools, but colleges, and universities will also reopen in West Bengal on February 3. “COVID-19 situation in Bengal has improved. Schools will reopen on February 3 for classes 8 to 12. Colleges, universities, polytechnics, and ITIs will also restart offline classes on the same day. We are not reopening primary schools right now,” Mamata Banerjee had earlier said.

Check guidelines:

Students attending on-campus classes will have to reach half an hour before the classes commence.

All schools will remain open from Monday to Saturday.

All students, staff, and teachers will have to adhere to strict Covid-19 protocols including maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, and using sanitiser.

The board also asked parents and guardians to create awareness about the Covid-19 protocols.

The West Bengal higher education department has asked heads of universities and colleges to sanitise their campuses by February 2.

It also directed the district magistrates to ensure that by February 2 the schools are sanitised.

In the meantime, the students’ organisations that were demanding reopening of schools and colleges welcomed the government’s announcement but said that the decision was taken under pressure.