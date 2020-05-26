New Delhi: The central government on Monday evening announced that schools may begin re-opening by July in a zone-wise manner, starting from Green and Orange districts across the nation. Classes will initially resume for older students as those in primary classes will have to wait for the pandemic situation to normalise again. Also Read - CBSE to Conduct Exams at All 15,000 Centres Across India: HRD Minister

Notably, younger children are more at risk of getting infected by the deadly coronavirus as their immunity levels are not as strong. The decision to keep them away from schools has been taken to ensure their safety as they cannot be expected to fully adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines themselves.

Once it reopens after COVID-19 lockdown, regular classes are likely to begin for students in Class 8-12, while the remaining classes will continue to held online.

Schools have been shut since around March 16, a week before the lockdown was announced, shutting down all economic and social activities around the nation.

Earlier this month, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had interacted with school teachers across the nation where he had said that classrooms may re-open with only 30 per cent attendance.

A systematic approach for the same is being worked out by the UGC for colleges and NCERT for schools so that the academic sector resumes with all safety guidelines intact.

On Monday, the CBSE announced that it will be conducting the remaining Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in all 15,000 centres across India. The board examinations for remaining papers will commence from July 1 and conclude on July 15, 2020.