New Delhi: Amid growing speculation over the reopening of schools as the lockdown is being eased in a restricted manner, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday told NDTV that the schools may open after over a month once the pending board exams are conducted. Also Read - Kiran Kumar Explains His COVID-19 Journey, Says 'Ate in Disposable Utensils'

However, he said that the date is only tentative and decision will be made keeping the ground situation in mind. “We cannot predict what will happen in July. We will abide by the home ministry and the health ministry decision. The safety of students will be paramount,” the leading news channel quoted the minister as saying. Also Read - 2 People on Board Ahmedabad to Guwahati SpiceJet Flight Test COVID-19+, Crew Quarantined

“I am confident the situation will be normal. If it doesn’t get better, we will consult the ministry, student, parents. We will consider all the suggestions,” the minister added. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 45 Lakh to CINTAA After Association Reaches Out to Sajid Nadiadwala For Help

Yesterday, the Union Home Ministry busted a fake news regarding the opening of schools and colleges across states, saying that no decision has been taken yet on opening of education institutions.

An edited image of a Hindi news channel, claiming that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given nod to state all states to open schools, was doing rounds on social media. To bust the rumour, the spoksperson of MHA had taken to the micro-blogging site Twitter and clarified that all educational institutions will remain shut.

“No such decision taken by MHA. All Educational institutions are still prohibited to open, throughout the country (sic),” the spokesperson had tweeted.

Notably, all educational institutions have been shut since mid-March, some of them from March 25 when the nationwide lockdown started to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. The nationwide lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days in a bid to combat the pandemic. It was first extended till May 3 and again till May 17. The lockdown has now been extended till May 31.