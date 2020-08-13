New Delhi: After the Centre clarified that it has not yet fixed any date for the reopening of schools, rumours started doing the rounds that the Centre will not open schools until December. Taking to Twitter, PIB fact check has claimed this to be fake news and again clarified that no date has been fixed for the reopening of the schools. Neither there has been any decision to reopen schools from September, nor has there been any decision to not open schools before December. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown News: School in Paschim Medinipur District Defies Rules & Restarts Classes, Issued Show-cause Notice



As India is going through the third phase of unlocking down where shops, malls, restaurants have been allowed to resume functions — outside the containment zones — all eyes are now on how the Centre plans to reopen schools. Reopening of the schools will be a major issue as countries which have reopened schools, including the United States, have witnessed a sudden spike in the COVID cases. The education ministry has, in the past, drawn up several plans to allow the resumption of classes in a staggered manner, but the decision got postponed as parents too are not keen on sending their children to schools. A recent report claimed that senior classes will start from September, the fourth month of unlocking down. But the Centre clarified that no such date has yet been fixed. It has also not been decided how long schools will remain shut.

Online classes are being held as schools are closed.