School, College Reopening News: The BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government has decided to reopen schools and pre-university colleges in the state from Monday, September 21. However, normal classes will remain suspended, but the Class IX to XII students will be allowed to visit their schools clear their doubts, and for taking guidance from their teachers.

The announcement was made by Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar on Friday. He stated that once the Centre will issue guidelines for resuming regular classes, they will take a final call on the same.

"From September 21, teachers of Class-9, Class-10, Class-11 and Class 12, will be present in the school to clear the doubts of the students related to their studies. It will not be like regular classes," Kumar told reporters in Bengaluru.

Similarly, the Arvind Kejriwal’s government in the national capital has also announced that all schools in the national capital will remain closed for everyone till October 5 in view of the pandemic.

“All government and private schools will remain closed for all students till October 5. However, online teaching and learning activities will continue as usual,” an official order by the state government read, adding that school principals are authorised to call staff as per requirement for smooth conduct of online classes or any other work.

The Unlock’ 4 guidelines, issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) last month, permits students from class 9 to 12 to go to schools on voluntary basis from September 21.