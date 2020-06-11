New Delhi: Once schools start resuming classes, they should not make hostels open to all students, the NCERT has advised the education department in its draft titled Reopening of Schools in the time of COVID-19 Pandemic. As the ministry is planning to give a go-ahead to the schools in a phased manner, once the states are ready, a series of consultations are being held among the stakeholders. Also Read - Classes For 3 Days on Odd-Even Basis, No AC in Classrooms: NCERT Submits Draft Plan | 10 Points

As and when the schools resume operations, they will be nothing like schools before COVID-19. There will be no morning assembly, no cultural activities. Not all students will be called on the same day as the NCERT has recommended odd-even formula for school reopening. Apart from mandatory masks, temperature checking and social distancing, the schools will have to ensure that the students are not sharing anything with each other, including pen, pencil, copies, books, water, food. The authorities will also have to ensure there are no food stalls in front of the schools.

The NCERT draft has some special recommendations for hostellers. They should be called in a phased manner and there should be proper quarantine facilities for them as they would be coming by train, the draft has recommended. The hostel beds need to be reorganised to stick to 6-feet distance norm, the NCERT guideline said.