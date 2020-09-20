New Delhi: After a hiatus of over 5 months, schools in a few states are all set to resume partially from Monday, September 21. Notably, universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 25 when the Centre announced a countrywide shutdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Also Read - Coronavirus Creates Havoc: 3 MPs, 6 MLAs And Former President Among COVID's VVIP Victims

Issuing guidelines for ‘Unlock 4’, the Ministry of Home Affairs had allowed schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions to resume partially for teaching and non-teaching staff. Also Read - Schools, Colleges Reopening From Tomorrow | State-wise Plans on Resumption of Normal Classes Here

States and Union Territory governments may permit up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching or tele-counselling related work. Besides, students of classes 9 to 12 are also permitted to visit their schools in areas outside the containment zones only on a voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers. Also Read - This University Postpones Medical Examinations at The Last-Minute | Details Inside

However, this will be subject to the written consent of their parents or guardians, according to the guidelines.

Here are some frequently asked questions related to the resumption of schools, colleges

Are normal classes resuming in Delhi?

No, schools in the national capital will remain shut till October 5. However, online teaching and learning activities will continue as usual.

What about schools that come under containment zones?

Schools in containment zones would remain shut. Teaching and non-teaching staff are also not permitted to visit schools in COVID-hotspots.

Is there any compulsion to go to school?

No, students of classes 9 to 12 can visit their schools in areas outside the containment zones only on a voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers.

What is partial reopening of schools, colleges?

Partial reopening means normal classes will remain suspended while schools (outside containment zones) can call 50 per cent teaching and non-teaching staff a time for online teaching or tele-counselling related work. In the partial reopening, students of 9 to 12 classes can also visit their schools to seek guidance from teachers.