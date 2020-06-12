New Delhi: While the educational institutions in India are eyeing on an August date to gradually start operations in a phased manner, the Chattisgarh government has decided to begin the admission process in July, state minister Ravindra Choubey has said. Also Read - Schools Re-Opening: Hostels Should Open in Batches, Make Quarantine Facilities For Hostellers, Advises NCERT

As India is on its way to exit for the months-long lockdown period that commenced on March 25, preparations are on to resume educational activities as the academic session is getting pushed back owing to the lockdown. Almost all states are promoting students excepting the final year ones. Colleges too are automatically promoting first and second-year students.

MHRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced that educational institutes might start functioning in August, though in Unlock 1.0 guideline, the MHA said schools will be opening in July — in the second phase of unlocking.

The NCERT has submitted draft recommendations to be followed once the schools open. Students will be asked to come on alternate days. There will be no morning assemblies and no group activities.

But to start schools in August, preparations must begin beforehand and that’s why the Chhattisgarh government has already decided to begin the admission process in July itself.