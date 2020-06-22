New Delhi: After rapid surge in coronavirus or COVID-19 cases, chances of reopening of schools (both government and private) in July look bleak. However, after the summer break next month, classes are likely to be conducted virtually, reports claimed. Also Read - Coronavirus: Delhi Registers 3,630 New Cases; Second Straight Spike of Over 3,000

The lockdown induced by the COVID-19 pandemic in March prompted schools and colleges to move to the virtual world for teaching and learning activities. However, many experts say the digital divide in the country may turn online classes into an operational nightmare.

Last week, Education Minister Manish Sisodia had directed all Delhi government school principals to prepare a micro-plan for opening the schools, saying common plan cannot go for all schools.

“We cannot have one common plan for all schools to re-open them this year”, the Education Minister had said while interacting with over 1,000 Delhi government school principals.

He added,”The reason we are following an elaborate planning process is because we need to keep many factors in mind before taking a decision. It is not just about maintaining social distancing or sanitisation alone or calling one set of classes to school and not the others. Any decision will have far reaching implications on children and their families because school is an integral part of our social life. It is not just about learning a few lessons from the textbooks but the lessons of life itself. Therefore, any plan should keep in mind all possible situations.”