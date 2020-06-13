New Delhi: For long, Sikkim was one of the few Indian states with zero active cases of COVID-19. Because of its green zone status, the government was planning to reopen schools in July. But now Sikkim has decided to wait and watch. It has deferred the reopening of the educational institutes by a month. Schools, colleges and universities will reopen only in the first week of August, officials said. Also Read - Shahid Afridi Tests Coronavirus Positive, Pakistan Cricketers Pray For His Quick Recovery

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of the State Task Force presided over by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday. Also Read - Former Pakistan Skipper Shahid Afridi Tests Positive For Coronavirus

“There is a need for abundant precaution to resume educational activities in Sikkim in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases,” the officials said. Also Read - Delhi Markets to Close Again? Traders' Body to Take Final Call Tomorrow

Sikkim has reported 63 coronavirus cases till Friday. The reopening of all schools, colleges, universities and teacher education institutes would be in compliance with the UGC and the central government directives, they said.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced that the pending class 10 and 12 board examinations would be held from July 1 to 15.

The examinations were postponed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25.

These examinations will be conducted in all the senior secondary schools in Sikkim to maintain social distancing norms and avoid commuting to a common centre, the officials said.

Many students of Sikkim appearing for the CBSE examinations are stranded in other states and they have been instructed to apply for a change of centres in the districts where they are currently staying, officials said.

Most of the candidates have already opted for the change of centres, the officials added.