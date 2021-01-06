Schools Reopening News: Looking at the declining cases of coronavrus, the Gujarat government on Wednesday decided to reopen schools in the state from January 11. Issuing an order, Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said the students and teaching staff will have to follow the COVID guidelines strictly. Also Read - How Will Coronavirus Vaccine Shots Reach Recipients? Check Full Procedure Below

"Classes for students of 10th & 12th standard will resume from 11th January, following all COVID-19 guidelines," Chudasama said in the order.

The education minister also announced that decision regarding other classes and primary schools will be taken later.

Classes for students of 10th & 12th standard will resume from 11th January, following all COVID19 guidelines: Gujarat Education Minister, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama pic.twitter.com/iLmKQ6OgyG — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

“In a meeting held today, headed by the Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, it has been decided to reopen the schools for classes 10th and 12th and colleges in the state. Before that, I had lots of discussions with my department officials, educational experts, academicians and other stakeholders about going for the continuation of education. Today, the cabinet has decided that for these classes and colleges, education will be allowed to continue from the January 11th. For this, they shall strictly have to follow the Standard Operating Protocol (SOP prepared by the central government,” he said further.

According to the minister, the colleges and universities, the classes for postgraduate, medical and paramedical will also be reopened and the present system of providing online education will also have to be continued by the educational institutes in the state.

The minister also added that the decision taken on Wednesday applied to all the schools colleges in the state including the government, grant in aid, self financed, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalay and all the schools under Social justice and empowerment. For the rest of the schools the government will be deciding on it later.

However, the attendance of the students will not be made mandatory, but the schools and colleges will have to have a written consent from the parents of the students. “For that, a form will be provided by the government to the parents. The principals of all the educational institutes will have to ensure that all the facilities to follow the SOP are adequate. The entire teaching staff and all students will have to be checked for their temperature through Thermal Guns,” he said.

