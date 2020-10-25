Schools Reopening News: Amid rising number of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the Mizoram government has decided to shut all schools that were reopened for students of classes 10 and 12. Education Minister Lalchhandama Ralte asserted that some pupils have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Mizoram has reported 2,389 coronavirus cases till Saturday, of which 195 are active. Also Read - It's Not How You Talk About Friends: Joe Biden Slams Donald Trump For Calling India's Air 'Filthy'

Speaking to reporters, the minister said, "The schools, that were reopened for the students of the two classes on October 16, besides hostels, will remain closed from Monday as the state will observe COVID-19 no tolerance fortnight."

On being asked when the schools will be reopened, Ralte said that if the pandemic situation improves and the chain of local transmission is broken during the drive, the schools and hostels are likely to reopen on November 9

He also informed that registrations for next year’s board examinations are under process and online classes will continue.

The ‘Unlock 5’ guidelines of the ministry of home affairs have allowed the schools to reopen across the country after October 15 in a graded manner. The decision will, however, be taken by the state governments and the administration of the Union territories.