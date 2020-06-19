Schools Reopening News: The first phase of unlock 1, which commenced from June 1 with the staggered opening of public places, will come to an end on June 30. Educational institutes were supposed to resume functioning in the second phase. But now with the number of cases increasing, most of the states are eyeing at a later date to restart schools. MHRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had earlier said schools and colleges can be reopened after mid-August. Also Read - Weather Update: Maximum Temperature of 46.4 Degree Celsius Recorded in Delhi; Partly Cloudy Sky Likely on Friday

On Thursday, as many as five lakh students took the Pre-University Certificate board examinations in Karnataka, rekindling hopes that educational institutes may resume operations sooner or later — when all precautions are in place.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra has decided to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 along with junior colleges in the non-red zones from July 1. Classes from 6 to 8 will reopen in August.

Chhattisgarh

The Chattisgarh government has decided to begin the admission process in July as the classes may begin in August.

Sikkim

Initially, Sikkim planned to resume classes in July as the state was among the least affected. But now it has decided to postpone the resumption of classes to August.

Tripura

A 32-member committee has been formed to examine the issue.

Tamil Nadu

No date has been decided. As the state has imposed fresh curbs on four districts from June 19, no educational activities will be resuming from July 1. The teachers’ association submitted their plans to the state government.

Delhi

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia submitted a plan to the MHRD on the reopening of schools. No date was suggested as when the Delhi government had sought public opinion on the reopening of the schools, most people were not in favour.