New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh Board on Sunday released its detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) for government and private schools as they prepare to reopen from Monday, September 23. As a result, students of Class 9 to 12 can visit their respective schools from tomorrow on a voluntary basis.

On the other hand, teachers have to visit schools compulsorily and conduct online classes from school premises.

The schools will strictly follow the guidelines as listed by the home ministry.

As per the state guidelines, schools will not conduct regular classes for students and online classes will continue for all students, while teachers will conduct them from school premises.

A gap of six feet each will have to be maintained in schools where students visit on a voluntary basis. All those who visit schools – teachers, students and staff members – have to mandatorily wear face masks and use sanitisers at regular intervals.

Schools will also disinfect the entire premises and all equipment with 1% hypo-chloride every day after school hours.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh Board had decided to cancel online classes for Class 9 to 12 that were scheduled to be telecasted on Doordarshan from 7 AM to 10 AM as the academic session from September 7.

Meanwhile, several other states and UTs including Delhi, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Uttarakhand have also decided to partially resume schools from tomorrow.

However, states like West Bengal, Goa, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim and others are yet to take a final decision on the resumption of classes.