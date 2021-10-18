Owing to the dip in the Covid cases, the authorities in Sikkim have decided to resume offline classes for students from Lower KG to Class 8 from today. The classes were conducted with strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines. To recall, the classes for standard 9 to 12 were started last month.Also Read - China's Inhalable Covid-19 Vaccine Likely to Boost Antibodies

“Attendance of students from Lower KG to Class 8 was satisfactory on the first day, and school authorities were asked to strictly follow health safety guidelines,” Mint reported quoting an education department official. Also Read - Domestic Air Passenger Traffic Rises to Over 79% in Sept Against Last Year

“Initially only 50 per cent of the students should be called on alternate days with parental consent, which shall be further increased based on monitoring of the situation,” a notification of the state government said. Also Read - First Children-Friendly COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Comes Up In Delhi

The state on Monday reported seven new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 31,756, while 16 more people were cured of the disease, pushing the total number of recoveries to 30,882, a health department official said.

The death toll remained at 391 as no new fatality due to COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours. The state now has only 165 active cases, the official added.