New Delhi: Announcing a major decision, the Rajasthan High Court on Monday asked schools in the state to charge only 70% of the total fees during the time of coronavirus19. While hearing a plea, the state court ruled that the parents need to pay the school fees in three instalments till January 31. Also Read - School Reopening News: Students of Class 9-12 in Delhi Can Visit Schools Voluntarily From Sept 21

The decision was announced by single-judge bench by Justice SP Sharma of Rajasthan High Court. The development comes after private schools challenged the Rajasthan government’s decision asking schools to defer fees during this time of coronavirus. The order from the state high court comes on three pleas which were filed by around 200 schools. Also Read - School, College Reopening News: Online Classes Allowed in Assam, no regular Class Till Sept 30

While issuing guidelines for Unlock 4, the central government has said that the schools across the country will remain closed till month-end. Also Read - Mandatory COVID-19 Testing For Teachers in Assam From Tomorrow, Schools, Colleges Likely to Reopen From September 1

Rajasthan, on the other hand, on Sunday reported 1,593 COVID-19 cases, taking the state’s infection tally to 90,956. The state also reported 15 fatalities from the coronavirus and the death toll now stands at 1,137.

Three deaths each were reported from Bikaner and Jodhpur, two each from Jaipur and Jhalawar, and one each from Ajmer, Alwar, Kota, Dausa and Chittorgarh.

Jodhpur reported 254 fresh cases, Kota (195), Ajmer (108), Alwar (104), Bikaner (94), Jhalawar (70), Pali (45), Baran (38), Bundi (37), Chittorgarh (36), Bhilwara (36), Nagaur (35), Banswara (22), Bharatpur (21), Barmer (19), Rajsamand (27), Dholpur (25), Udaipur (18), Sirohi (17), Jhunjhunu (15), Churu (14), Ganganagar (14) and Sawai Madhopur (12).