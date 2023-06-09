Home

UP Schools Holiday List 2023: Uttar Pradesh Govt Extends Summer Vacation Due to Heatwave. Notification Inside

Uttar Pradesh School Summer Vacation 2023: As heatwave sweeps across Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has extended summer vacation in schools till June 26, 2023.

Summer vacation in UP extended due to heatwave.(Photo Credit: IANS)

Uttar Pradesh School Closing News: As heatwave sweeps across Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has extended summer vacation in schools till June 26, 2023. This will provide relief to the children and save them from the possibility of sunstroke. As per the earlier notification, the schools were scheduled to reopen on Thursday, June 15. However, according to the latest order, the school will resume classes on June 27.

Taking to Twitter, the Department of Basic Education, Uttar Pradesh wrote, “In view of the scorching heat in council schools, summer vacations have been extended till June 26. Earlier schools were to open from June 15 but now schools will be opened on June 27, 2023.” The notification has been issued to all the District Basic Education Officers saying that the council schools will remain closed until June 26 now and reopen on June 27.

The School Management Committee will be authorised to take decisions regarding summer vacation in recognised schools run under the council. Before the school reopens on June 27, the government said that sanitation, cleanliness of toilets, pure drinking water, and proper seating arrangements should be ensured for students in the school.

Director General, School Education, Vijay Kiran Anand said, “There is a forecast of extreme heat conditions with possibility of sunstroke due to exposure to the sun in the state in the next few days. Extreme heat can have adverse effects on young children. Keeping this in mind, the summer vacation has been extended till June 26,” news agency IANS reported.

Classes will start from June 27. Till then the children of basic schools will continue their study and homework given during the summer vacation through ‘Diksha App’. A yellow alert has been issued as the Meteorological Department has warned of severe heatwaves in many districts of the state.

(With Inputs From IANS)

