New Delhi: After a number of states allowed their schools to reopen, the Maharashtra government on Saturday decided to reopen the schools from November 23. However, the state government made coronavirus tests mandatory for teachers.

Making the announcement, state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad said the classes 9 to 12 will reopen from November 23 with all COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

The state government said that a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic was possible looking at the situation elsewhere in the world, so the administration must be cautious in this regard.

“We need to be extra cautious after Diwali. Quarantine centers in schools cannot be shut. The local administration can take decision regarding alternative places for classrooms. Sanitization of schools, coronavirus tests for teachers and other precautions are a must,” the state government said.

As per the order from the CM, students who are sick or those who have a sick family member at home must not be sent to schools.

On the other hand, Gaikwad said all teachers will undergo RT-PCR coronavirus tests between November 17 and 22. Only one student will be seated per bench, the minister said.

Further, classes will be held on alternate days and science, maths and English will be taught while other subjects will be taught online, Gaikwad said.