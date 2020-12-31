Puducherry School Reopening News: The Puducherry government on Thursday issued a fresh notice again saying the schools in this region and in Karaikal region will reopen from January 4. Issuing the notification, the state government stated that the classes from standard I to XII will be conducted in forenoon sessions from 10 AM till 1 PM on all 6 days. Also Read - Coronavirus: All States To Begin Vaccine Dry Run From January 2, Details Here

"Schools will reopen on 4th January in Puducherry and Karaikal regions for conduct of regular classes for students of standards I to XII to be conducted in forenoon sessions from 10 AM to 1 PM on all 6 days," the government of Puducherry said in the notification.

The state had in an earlier notification stated that the schools would function full day from January 18. Currently, classes are held for students from classes nine to 12 on alternate days with 50% attendance.

However, colleges have already reopened from mid-December for the research scholars, final year postgraduate, and undergraduate students.

The state government in the notification said that the teaching, non-teaching faculty members will be following standard operating procedures.

Moreover, the Puducherry government has asked all educational institutions to strictly follow the guidelines and precautionary protocols prescribed by the health department. As part of this, wearing of masks, social distancing and following basic hand hygiene and respiratory etiquettes will be a must.

The development comes at a time when the Puducherry clocked 36 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 38,132, a top Health Department official said on Thursday.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the death toll remained at 633.

The 36 new cases were spread over Puducherry (19), Karaikal(6) and Mahe (11) while Yanam did not report any new infection, Director of Health and Family Welfare Department S Mohan Kumar said.

He said as many as 15 patients recovered from infection and were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours. The fatality and recovery rates were 1.66 per cent and 97.33 per cent respectively.