Schools Winter Vacation: Schools in Kashmir to Remain Closed For Three Months

Schools in Kashmir to remain closed for three months for winter break

Winter Vacation: Winter vacation in school is a much-awaited time when students get a break from their studies and enjoy a respite from the academic routine. Typically falling around the end-of-year holidays, this break allows students to relax, spend time with family and friends, and engage in various activities. As per a PTI report, schools in Kashmir will remain closed for about three months for the winter break. While the winter break for students up to class 8 is slated to begin on November 28(Tuesday), that for students of classes 9 to 12 will commence on December 11. It will end on February 29, 2024, for all students.

All government and recognised private schools of the Kashmir division will observe the winter vacation for around three months, said an order issued by the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir. As per the order, the winter break for students up to class 8 will be from November 28 to February 29, 2024. This makes Saturday the last working day of the season for these classes as Monday is a national holiday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, according to the order.

For students of classes 9 to 12, the winter break will be from December 11 to February 29, 2024, the order further stated. The teachers, however, shall report back to their respective schools on February 21 to make arrangements for the upcoming examinations, it said. “All teachers shall remain available on demand for any online guidance of students during the vacation period,” it said.

(With PTI reports)

