New Delhi: In a novel initiative, the Assam government on Monday announced to give scooters and financial incentives to girl students to ensure that they attend classes regularly. This was announced by Assam Education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"The state government will provide scooters to all girl students who passed in the first division from the state board even if the number crosses a lakh. Scooters will also be provided to all girl students who passed Class 12 examination in the first division in 2018 and 2019," he said.

As per updates, the Assam government will provide Rs 100 to every girl student to attend schools and also offer incentives to students who bring them back to schools and colleges to attend classes regularly.

Earlier, the Education Minister also announced the date for Assam 10th and 12th Board Exam 2021 As per the announcement, Class 10 / HSLC Exams would be held from May 11, 2021 whereas Class 12 or HS Exams would be held from May 12, 2021. Result for both the board exams would be announced in July 2021.

Notably, the state government was currently distributing 22,000 two-wheelers to Class 12 girl students who passed in the first division from the state board under the Pragyan Bharti Scheme. The state government will incur an expenditure of Rs 144.30 crore for the purpose.

According to the minister, the financial incentives will also be provided to all girl students from school to post-graduate level and the scheme would be launched by the end of this month.

He also added that girl school students would be given Rs 100 daily for each day so that they attend school while an amount of Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 will be given to undergraduate and postgraduate students respectively.

The minister further said that they had plans to launch this scheme last year but it was delayed due to the spread of COVID-19. The minster is on a visit to distribute scooters also participated in a cycle rally on Monday.

Meanwhile, attendance in schools, which reopened on January one after being closed for nearly 10 months due to COVID-19, was much higher on Monday than the first two days.