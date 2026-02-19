Home

Scored 98% in ICSE Class 10, did not use social media, nor owns personal phone, topped JEE Main with 99.93 percentile, now aims for…, his name is..

Read the success story of IIT JEE Main topper who cracked the exam with 99.93 percentile.

JEE Main 2026 topper success story: Twelve candidates have bagged the perfect 100 score in JEE-Main 2026, with the maximum number of such candidates hailing from Rajasthan, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Monday. More than 13.04 lakh candidates had appeared for the first edition of the crucial exam. The JEE Main topper list includes Kabeer Chhillar, Chiranjib Kar, and Arnav Gautam from Rajasthan; Narendrababu Gari Mahith and Pasala Mohith from Andhra Pradesh; Shreyas Mishra (Delhi), Shubham Kumar (Bihar), Bhavesh Patra (Odisha), Anay Jain (Haryana), Madhav Viradiya (Maharashtra), Puroht Nimay (Gujarat), and Vivan Sharad Mahiswari (Telangana).

All 12 candidates are male, and 11 of them are from the general category. Meanwhile, 18-year-old Rahul Konar obtained the 99.93 percentile in JEE Main Session 1. According to the Indian Express report, he does not have social media, nor does he have a personal phone. While speaking to IndianExpress, JEE topper Rahul Konar said, “I will buy a phone after cracking JEE Advanced and getting into IIT.”

Who is this JEE Main topper who obtained the 99.93 percentile in JEE Main Session 1?

Hailing from Kolkata, Konar obtained 98 per cent in his ICSE Class 10th board examination. He went to a school that was affiliated with the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations. He cleared the exam in his maiden attempt. Speaking about his personal life, his father is a retired engineer. Meanwhile, his mother is a homemaker.

How did the JEE Main topper maintain a balance between school and exam preparation?

Elaborating on the examination preparation, Konar told IndianExpress, “There was some exam fear, but my parents assured me that this was not the only exam. I relied on my preparation, which helped boost my confidence.” Apart from JEE Main, Konar appeared for Olympiads. He obtained a position in the top 1 per cent at the state level in the National Standard Examination in Physics.

For regular students where attendance is compulsory in school, maintaining balance between school and competitive examination preparation becomes very difficult. “I set aside dedicated time for schoolwork and used the remaining hours for competitive preparation. My regular coursework by Infinity Learn Sri Chaitanya supported my overall understanding as well,” Konar mentioned.

It is often a myth that studying for 12-15 hours a day can only help you to crack the JEE Main examination. However, Konar believes in efficiency. He spent the time effectively and without wasting it. Looking forward, Konar’s top priority is JEE Advanced. He aims to pursue Computer Science programming from IIT JEE Bombay.

