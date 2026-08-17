‘Scrap NTA, institute judicial enquiry’: Students, SFI express frustration over UGC-NET re-exam for 3 subjects

Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has called for a nationwide protest against the National Testing Agency (NTA) on August 17.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/education/scrap-nta-institute-judicial-enquiry-students-sfi-express-frustration-over-ugc-net-re-exam-for-3-subjects-english-commerce-sociology-calls-for-nationwide-protest-rahul-gandhi-slam-govt-8503317/ Copy

'Where is UGC NET Answer Key?' Anxious students flood social media with result declaration requests, raise paper leak concerns(Photo Credit: AI-generated using Google Gemini)

The latest announcement made by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to hold fresh UGC NET June 2026 examinations for English, Commerce and Sociology has drawn criticism from several student groups. Organisations including the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students’ Association (AISA) have raised concerns over the examination process and sought greater transparency from the testing agency.

Why are students demanding the scrapping of NTA?

They have questioned how the irregularities took place and demanded that those responsible be held accountable. The student organizations have also urged NTA to make sure that the process of re-examination is conducted smoothly. Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has called for a nationwide protest against the National Testing Agency (NTA) on August 17. Taking to X, Students’ Federation of India (SFI) said, “Rise in rage !! NTA has failed yet again! Another exam cancelled – Let’s hold the government responsible and demand absolute dissolvation of this anti- student ‘National Torture Agency’ ! SFI CEC calls for a nationwide protest against NTA on August 17th.”

SFI to hold nationwide protest against NTA

In a press note, SFI said, “The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again exposed its failure to conduct a fair and error-free examination. In its latest notice, NTA has announced the re-conduct of UGC-NET June 2026 papers in English, Commerce and Sociology after its own committee found extensive factual, typographical and translation errors, including misspelt scholars’ names, garbled book titles, grammatical errors, flawed question wording and repetition of previously administered questions.

“This is not an isolated incident. From NEET to repeated failures across national examinations, NTA has consistently put students’ futures at risk. The recent nationwide protests demanding accountability reflected the growing anger of students who have repeatedly been forced to bear the consequences of institutional incompetence,” SFI added.

Rise in rage !! NTA has failed yet again! Another exam cancelled – Let’s hold the government responsible and demand absolute dissolvation of this anti- student ‘National Torture Agency’ ! SFI CEC calls for a nationwide protest against NTA on August 17th ✊ pic.twitter.com/rvNPChXtVJ — SFI (@SFI_CEC) August 16, 2026

What are the key demands of NTA?

Every defective or re-conducted examination wastes months of preparation, time and money, disrupts admissions and career plans, and inflicts immense mental distress on students. NTA has systematically failed the very students it is meant to serve. The key demands of SFI are

Scrap the NTA and establish a transparent and accountable examination system.

Institute a judicial enquiry into NTA’s repeated examination failures and the circumstances surrounding the defective UGC-NET papers. Students’ futures cannot continue to be treated as collateral damage. SFI announces a protest call on 17th August, calls upon all students, states and units across the country to participate and the demands of students.

UGC exam row takes political jibe

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday targeted the Modi government over the UGC-NET re-exam, and demanded that the National Testing Agency’s leadership must be held accountable for it. In a post on X, he alleged that “this is no longer an education system. It is an extraction machine”.

“Modi ji, look at what your NTA has just done. UGC-NET exams for Sociology, English and Commerce were held between 22 and 30 June. Nearly two months later, NTA has cancelled all three because it set faulty papers and repeated old questions,” he said.