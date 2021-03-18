New Delhi: The SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Result 2021 has been released by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The candidates who have appeared for the SEBI Grade A Phase 2 examination can check the results on the official site, sebi.gov.in. The written examination for the results released was held on February 27, 2021. Also Read - SEBI Officer Grade A Result 2020 for Phase I LIVE NOW at sebi.gov.in- direct link Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results: Also Read - KEAM 2018: Option Registration Commences, Last Date to Register is June 29

Step 1: Visit the website of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, as mentioned above. Also Read - KEAM Result 2018: Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) Result Declared at cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the Career Section available at the bottom of the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link, “SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Result 2021”.

Step 4: Download and take a print of the SEBI result 2021 for any future reference.

SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Result 2021 is released for General Stream, Legal Stream, Engineering Stream, Research Stream and Official Language Stream. SEBI Grade A 2021 recruitment is being conducted to recruit 147 candidates for various posts.

The candidates who have qualified for the SEBI written examination will be called for an interview round. SEBI will soon notify the date and schedule. Candidates must keep a track on the official site for the date, time and venue of the interview round or Phase 3 exam.